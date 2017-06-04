Rs 25bln being allocated for clean drinking water: Shehbaz

LAHORE, June 4 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that clean drinking water was the basic right of every citizen and the Punjab government had allocated a hefty amount of Rs 25 billion in the budget.

Punjab Chief Minister expressed these remarks while chairing a two hours long meeting which reviewed progress on various matters of Punjab Water Roadmap here.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that clean drinking water was basic right of every citizen and Punjab government had initiated this mega project to ensure provision of potable water, for which, a huge amount of 25 billion rupees has been allocated in the budget of upcoming fiscal year.

He said that the programme would furnish natives with their fundamental right of clean drinking water which would prove to be a revolutionary project with regard to human health. He said that initially this programme was being started from south Punjab while 116 water filtration plants were providing clean drinking water to the citizens in Bahawalpur region and now this program will be advanced and completed soon at Tehsils of South Punjab.

The Punjab government has established two companies for implementation of this program which are supposed to deliver by taking decisions independently so there is no need to forward any summary to him, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities.

He said that professional dishonesty and criminal negligence by some officers have caused pointless deferral in this public welfare project but in time interference of Punjab government has figured it out and brought the culprits to book. Now working as a team, things are moving forward in the right direction, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to launch an effective awareness campaign regarding provision of clean drinking water as participation of community is necessary for its success. Disable rural water supply schemes should be made functional soon and effective monitoring system be introduced as this scheme will be beneficial for millions of people, he added.

The Chief Minister directed to restore 800 inactive water schemes till April 2018 and added that all-out resources will be provided in this regard. The meeting expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of WASA and decision of reforms and reorganization in it was taken.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities to make an effective viable plan and hire capable human resource at merit in order to equip WASA with latest trends while external and internal audit system should also be introduced. He also directed to expedite the process of up-gradation of four water testing labs at Multan, DG khan, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The CM said that Punjab government has decided to acquire mobile water testing labs and initially water samples will be checked by five mobile water testing labs. While directing to procure mobile water testing labs for 36 districts the Chief Minister said that their framework ought to be autonomous like Drug Testing Lab. He commended Chairman Planning & Development and Secretary Housing on splendid step regarding mobile water testing labs.

He said that chlorination process in tube wells will be the responsibility of Deputy Commissioner of concerned district and survey be conducted to assess the condition of the pipelines. Shehbaz Sharif said that clean water is a blessing of Allah Almighty and let us all join hands and put our all energies to expedite this program for providing clean drinking water for every citizen of the province.

Managing Partner Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barber, other partners of Roadmap Team, Provincial Ministers Mansha Ullah Butt, Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, Special Assistant Malik Ahmad Khan, Advisor Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Chairman Saaf Pani Company North MNA Major (Retd) Tahir Iqbal, Chairman Saaf Pani Company South Chaudhry Arif Saeed, high officials, concerned secretaries and experts attended the meeting.