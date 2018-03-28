Rs 24,489.515 mln released for various water, power projects so far

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):The Planning Commission has released a total of Rs 24,489.515 million against total allocation of

Rs 102,304.807 million in annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18

for various water and power projects so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, a sum of Rs 23,008.461 million was released

for water sector against total allocation of Rs. 36,750 million while Rs 1461.054 million was

released against total 65554.807 million for power projects.

An amount of Rs.10,000 million was released for Kachhi Canal Project, Rs.4225 million for

Extension of Right Bank Outfall Drain from Sehwan to Sea, Rs 2,200 million for Remedial Measures

to Control water logging (Muzaffargarh) and Rs.280 million for rehabilitation of Irrigation System in

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

A sum of Rs 520 million was released for construction of small dams, delay actions dams

(Sindh), Rs 630 million for Lower Indus Right Bank Irrigation and Drainage Project (RBOD-I),

Rs.280 million for Basool dam (Gawadar), Rs 540 million for Channelization of Deg Nullah Punjab,

Rs.840 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal into RBOD-I (Jaffarabad), Rs.160 million each for

construction of 20 small dams in KPK, Rs 160 million for Darwat Dam, Rs.260 million for Lining of

Distributaries and Minor in Sindh, Rs 170.625 million for Makhi Farash Link Canal Project, Rs 260

million for Revamping of irrigation and drainage system of Sindh.

Similarly, an amount of Rs397.232 million was released for electrification of union council in

NA-50, Rs.229.101 million for electrcity schemes in district Mansehra and Abbottabad, Rs.500 million

for electrification of various localities of Northern Lahore, Rsa Rs.137.237 million for Installation of 50

solar tube wells in Balochistan and Rs100 million for supply of electricity to different location of NA-109

(Mandi Bahuddin).