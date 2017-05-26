Rs 242,500 mln allocated for special programs

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government has allocated a total of Rs. 242,500 million under PSDP Special Programs for fiscal year of 2017-18.

According to the budgetary documents available, a total for Rs 7500 million has been allocated for ERRA, Rs 30,000 million for Prime Minister’s Global SDGs Achievement Programs, Rs 40,000 million for Special Federal Development Programme and Rs 12,500 million for Energy for All.

Likewise, Rs. 12,500 million has been allocated for Clean Drinking Water for All, Rs 45,000 million for relief and rehabilitation of IDPs and Rs 45,000 million for security enhancement.

A total for Rs 20,000 million has been allocated for Prime Minister’s Youth Initiative, Rs. 25,000 million for gas infrastructure development cess and Rs. 5,000 million has been allocated for special provision for completion of CPEC projects.