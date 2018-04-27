Rs 24,207.854 mln allocated for Interior Division under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP):The federal government allocated Rs24,207.854 million for the development projects of the Interior Division under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2018-19.

According to PSDP document released by the Finance Ministry on Friday, Rs24037.854 million were allocated from the public resources and Rs170 million will be foreign assistance.

The allocations for major ongoing schemes include Rs600 million for capacity enhancement of Civil Armed Forces (CAF)- Management of Western Border by raising eight additional wings of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), Rs800 million for capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of Western Border by raising of HQ Frontier Corps Balochistan (South), Rs900 million for capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of Western Border by raising seven additional wings for Frontier Corps (South) and Rs 669.49 million for capacity enhancement of Frontier Corps Balochistan by raising eight additional wings, Rs 256.339 million for construction of police barracks for 100 men each near K Block Islamabad, Rs 291.552 million for construction of accommodation for three wings at Chota Data Khel, Gharlamai and Gharyam North Waziristan Agency.

Rs 616.794 million have been allocated for construction of accommodation for three wings at Hashim, Mena Bajaur Agency and Suran Mohmand Agency, Rs 291.552 million for construction of accommodation wings at Jhalar, Ghurbaz and Saidgul, North Waziristan Agency, Rs 616.794 million for construction of accommodation at Ursoon Chitral, Trippaman Upper Dir and Angoor Ada South Waziristan Agency, Rs 350 million for construction of accommodation for four wings at Chaman Jana, Sama Bazar Orakzai Agency and Sheedano, Sadda Kurram Agency, Rs 376.960 million for construction of accommodation for four wings at Gorgona, Painda, Cheena, Dogra and Shilman Khyber Agency, Rs 422.068 million for construction of four wings at Wacha Bibi, Qamar Isha, Appi Faqir and Dwa toi, North Waziristan Agency, Rs 657.928 million for construction of accommodation for Abdullah Shah Ghazi Rangers at Karachi, Rs 600 million for construction of accommodation for Headquarter Frontier Corps KP South Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 700 million for construction of Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad, Rs 569 million for establishment of Model Police Station in ICT, Rs 500 million for provision of security infrastructure in Malakand, Swat and other conflict areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 625 million for construction of Town Hall MCI House and other related infrastructure for Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad, Rs 1000 million for establishment of anti-riot force consisting of 2388 officers and construction of accommodation for the officers.

Further allocations for main schemes include Rs 500 million for Islamabad Bus Service Project, Rs 1000 million for Police Hospital, Islamabad, Rs 400 million for Korang River and Rawal Lake Water Treatment Plants, Rs 300 million for National Response Center for Cyber Crimes, Rs 500 million for street pavement and sanitation in Rural Areas of ICT, Islamabad, Rs 450 million for construction of FC hospital for Frontier Corps (South) Turbat HQ Frontier Corps Balochistan (South), Rs 400 million for construction of Frontier Corps KP Hospital at Bara Road Peshawar and Rs 400 million for construction of ICT Administration Complex Phase-II.