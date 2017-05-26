Rs. 220 mln set aside for Narcotics Control Division under PSDP 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government has set aside Rs. 220 million for Narcotics Control Division to execute its new and on-going schemes under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18.

During forthcoming fiscal year, an amount of Rs. 76.662 million has

been allocated for three on-going projects and Rs. 143.338 million for three un-approved development schemes.

As per PSDP document for next fiscal year here on Friday, under on-going schemes, Rs. 14.261 million have been earmarked for Bajaur Area Development Project, Rs. 47.401 million for Khyber Area Development Project and Rs. 15 million for Mohmand Area Development Project.

Similarly, under new schemes, Rs. 59.998 have been allocated for Acquisition of Land and Construction of ANF police station Pasni, Rs. 55 million for Construction of ANF police station Sust and Rs. 28.34 have been set aside for construction of Single Men Barrack, Karachi.