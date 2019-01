ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that about Rs 20 million free of cost tickets had been provided till date to

senior citizens of over 75-year age.

Responding to a query during question hour in the National Assembly,

he said Pakistan Railways had been providing 50 percent discount to

65-year olds, 50 percent to disabled and students and 25 percent

discount to a person traveling along with a disabled person.