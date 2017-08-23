Rs 2 b recovered from six housing societies involved in embezzlement: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal
on Wednesday informed the Senate that the government had recovered
Rs 2 billion from six cooperative housing societies involved in embezzlement.
“The government has so far recovered Rs 2 billion out of total
Rs 6 billion embezzled money,” he said while answering a calling
attention notice of Senator Mohsin Aziz.
The Senator had drew attention of the Interior Minister towards
embezzlement of billions of rupees by the cooperative housing societies
of the Federal Capital, seeking action to recover the embezzled amount
from the defaulters and pay back the same to the affected people.
Ahsan Iqbal said notices had been issued to the housing
societies found involved in looting the public. The persons involved
in embezzlement and fraudulent activities would be brought
to justice, he assured.
Answering a question, the minister said an office of National
Database and Registration Authority would be opened in Makran division
of Balochistan to facilitate locals after security clearance by the
FC.