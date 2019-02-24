Rs 2.156 b released for Finance Division projects

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):The government has so far released Rs 2,156.118 million for various projects of the Finance Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19) against the total allocation of Rs12,346.359 million.

An amount of Rs 400 million has been released for necessary facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution in Gawadar under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which an amount of Rs1,200 million has been earmarked in the current federal PSDP.

Another, Rs 400 million has been released for Gwadar Development Authority against its allocations of Rs1,000 million, according to the latest data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

An amount of Rs 344.8 million has been released for Greater Karachi Sewerage Plant (S-III Karachi), which is being executed on 50:50 cost sharing basis between federal and provincial governments. In total Rs 862 million has been allocated for the project under the PSDP 2018-19.

The federal government also released Rs 200 million for Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital (District Peshawar) out of total allocation of Rs 500 million in the PSDP 2018-19.

An amount of Rs105.720 million has been released for the construction of a fish landing jetty and allied harbour facilities at Surbandar in Gwadar against allocation of Rs 264.302 million.

The government released Rs120 million for widening and carpeting of Booni-Buzand Torkhow Road Chitral against allocation of Rs 300 and 210 million for 300-bed Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Mother and Child Healthcare Centre Nawabshah City against allocation of Rs 300 million.

The federal government released Rs 1,12.410 million for Cadet College Kharan against the allocation of Rs 562.057 million and Rs 53.897 million for energization and construction/ extension of Audit House Islamabad out allocationed amount of Rs179.656 million.

Similarly, Rs 50 million has been provided for the construction and upgradation of Dirgi Shabozai (N-70) to Taunsa (N-55) Road, Balochistan. The federal government had earmarked Rs 250 million for the project, which is being executed on 60:40 sharing basis between the federal government and the provincial government.

The government also released Rs 60 billion for sea water desalination plant at Gwadar under CPEC for which Rs150 million has been earmarked in the current budget.

In total, the federal government has released Rs 319.3 billion against the total allocation of Rs 675 billion under PSDP (2018-19) for various ongoing and new schemes.

The released funds include Rs 136.9 billion for federal ministries, Rs 137.231 billion for corporations, and Rs 25.963 billion for special areas, the data revealed.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 per cent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 per cent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 per cent.