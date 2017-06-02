Rs 1970.70bln budget presented in PA

LAHORE, June 02 (APP): Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha on Friday presented Rs 1970.70 billion budget proposals, the largest in the history of the province, for the fiscal year 2017-18.

The finance minister, presenting the budget speech at the Punjab Assembly with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan in the chair, said that the budget for the next fiscal year has the the largest development programme amounting to Rs 635 billion, adding that it was unprecedented in the country’s history among all provinces.

The development budget is 15 per cent more than the current fiscal year, the finance minister said.

The finance minister said that the Punjab government has been

moving forward with a comprehensive economic growth strategy,

adding that the fruits of the strategy are being reaped by

the people in the form of economic development, provision of

basic facilities in the health and education sectors,

overcoming energy crisis and eradication of terrorism.

She said that Rs 1017 billion has been earmarked for the

public health, education, agriculture, law and order and

local governments, which make up 59 per cent of the total budget.

Dr Pasha said that the government’s preferences in the budget

2017-18 were aimed at making the people of Punjab part of sustainable development, whose benefits would be reaped by the future generations

and we, as a nation, would be able to attain our rightful status

among the developed nations.

The finance minister said that infrastructure, good-governance,

transparency, merit and supremacy of law were the pre-requisites of investement in the province, adding that Punjab had fulfilled all

above conditions. She said that today Chinese investors were engaged

in the industry, energy and infrastructure sectors in Punjab while investors from Turkey and other countries are showing keen interest

to invest in Punjab.

The minister said that it was a good omen for the economy of

the province that over 20 countries had shown their willingness to

invest in Punjab during an international business seminar, held

in Lahore recently, adding that as many as 57 agreements and

memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed at the seminar.Presenting the Rs 1970.70 billion budget, the Finance

Minister said the general revenue receipts are estimated at

1502 billion Rs while an income of 1154.18 billion Rs is

expected to be given to Punjab under the Federal Divisible

Pool (FDP), adding that provincial revenues are estimated at

348.30 billion Rs which include 230.98 billion Rs from the

taxes and 117 billion rupees non-tax revenue.

Dr Pasha said total estimate of current expenditures for

the fiscal year 2017-18 is 1021 billion Rs out of which Rs 258

billion have been allocated for salaries, Rs 173 billion for

pensions, Rs 361 billion for local government and Rs 228.10

billion are earmarked for service delivery, adding that the

service delivery expenditures are used for the provision of

basic facilities of education, law and order amd other

important services to the masses.

Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha informed the house that a

comprehensive local government system has been established

during the current fiscal year. She said local leadership has

been redressing public problems at the local level, adding

that the government has ensured uninterrupted resources to

these governments. She said masses have been included in the

decision-making through the induction of local leadership

after creation of District Education Authority and District

Health Authority.

The Minister said it is a moment of pride to share the

fact that the Punjab Finance Commission (PFC) is a transparent

and balanced distribution of revenues formula, adding that 44

percent of the divisible revenues of the province have been

allocated for these local governments. She said Punjab is the

only province to implement formula-based funds and resources

distribution for the local governments while no other

provincial government of the country could introduce it.

Dr Pasha said social sector the top-most priority of the

government, adding that Rs 201.63 have been allocated for this

sector including education, health, water-supply and

sanitation, women development amd social welfare in the

development budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 which is 32

percent of the development budget for the next fiscal year.

The Minister said a total of Rs 345 billion is proposed

to be spent on education in the next fiscal budget and this

amount is 33 percent more than the funds allocated for the

same purpose in the current budget. She said Rs 53.36 have

been earmarked for school education in the development budget

for the next fiscal year.

She said District Education Authorities (DEAs) have been

set up since January 2017 across the province under the new

system of the local governments, adding that 230 billion

rupees have been set aside for DEAs. She said the government

will spend 36.6 percent more on DEAs as only RS 169 billion

were to be spent under the old system.

Dr Ayesha Ghous said Chief Minister’s revolutionary

initiative ‘Parho Punjab Barho Punjab’ will be continued

during the next fiscal year. She said student drop-out rate at

schools had decreased by 4 percent during the current fiscal

year. She expressed the hope that the government will soon

achieve the target of 100 percent enrollment.

Dr Pasha said the World Bank, in a recent report, had rated the

initiatives of the Punjab government in the education sector better than all other provincial governments in Pakistan, adding that Punjab was also far ahead of the other provinces in the Gross Enrolment Rate for Primary

education with 98 percent.

She said Rs 14 billion were being allocated for Non-Salary Budget (NSB)

for the day to day needs of school councils at the public sector schools.

She said Rs 3.50 billion were allocated for free textbooks at public

sector schools while Rs 6.50 billion was allocated for “Zever-e-Taaleem” program in the 16 backward districts of Punjab where 462,000 girls were getting education.

The Minister added that Rs 28 billion had been allocated for

Strengthening of Schools programme under which dilapidated school buildings would be restored besides providing Missing Facilities and building 36,000 new classrooms in primary schools. She said 6519 classrooms would be built in 3,421 schools with an allocation of Rs 13 billion under the “Khadim-e-Punjab School Programme.”

Dr Pasha said that 10,000 schools in Punjab would be shifted to solar

system under the “Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme” so that education did not suffer due to problems of the grid in certain areas.

She said the budget for the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) was being

enhanced to Rs 16 billion in the next fiscal year, adding that 4,275 schools with unsatisfactory performance had been handed over to private institutions through Public School Support Programme (PSSP) and the government had decided to allocate Rs 7 billion for the establishment of Punjab Education Initiative Management Authority in the budget 2017-18 to promote education through the collaboration of private sector.

Finance Minister said that Rs 5 billion had been allocated for the

Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) which would increase volume of the fund to Rs 22 billion, adding that 350000 boys and girls would benefit from the fund.

She said Rs 3 billion had been set aside for the establishment of 4

separate Daanish schools for the boys and girls in Taunsa and Mankera, start of classes in Daanish school Mailsi and upgradation of current Daanish schools and Centers of Excellence in the Southern Punjab.

She said Rs 44.60 had been earmarked for Higher Education Department

(HED) Punjab while Rs 18 billion had been earmarked for the development programme in the HED under which 50 new degree colleges would be completed, Teachers Academy for teacher training would be established, buildings of

3 new universities would be constructed, Rs 0.70 billion for the

Chief Minister’s Language Scholarship for Turkish and Chinese language learning besides other programmes.

Dr Ayesha mentioned that 115,000 laptops would be distributed among

talented students during the current fiscal year while this Rs 20 billion project had promoted the use of information technology in the province.

The Finance Minister announced upgradation of teachers scales in the

school education department in order to grant a superior status to teachers in society, adding that teachers play pivotal role in the development of societies.

She said the grade of Primary School Teacher (PST) had been upped from

9 to 14, Elementary School Teacher (EST) from 14 to 15 while EST already serving in Grade 15 had been upgraded to 16. She said that two additional increments would be awarded to EST in Grade 16 while the same facilities would be given to SSTs. She said honorarium for the teachers under the

Non-Formal Basic Education was being increased while the details of upgradation would shortly be notified. She said the implementation of the programme would be effective from January 2018, while 300,000 teachers would benefit from the package.

Punjab Finance Minister said the government had allocated Rs 263.22 billion for public health in the next fiscal budget which was 15.4 percent of the total budget 2017-18.

She said Rs 112 billion had been earmarked for Primary and Secondary

Healthcare while Rs 73.50 billion had been set aside for District Health Authorities in the fiscal year 2017-18 budget.

She said Rs 20 billion had been allocated for the modernization of

DHQs and THQs and provision of modern facilities for treatment.

She said 20 additional CT Scan machines would be provided in the

district hospitals in Punjab, while the government had decided to hire

the services of expert anaesthesiasts from the public and private sector

in the length and breadth of Punjab and 84 doctors had registered under

the scheme.

Dr Pasha said multi-dimensional steps had been introduced under the

Chief Minister Health Reform Road-Map Programme to bring about

revolutionary improvement in health facilities across the province.

She said Rs 0.70 billion had been allocated for the provision of

ultrasound machines at the BHCs and RHCs in the province besides other scores of initiatives.

She said Rs 120 billion had been allocated for the Specialised

Healthcare and Medical Education Department while Rs 25.26 billion had

been allocated for the development schemes in the next fiscal year

2017-18. She said Rs 16 billion had been earmarked for medicines in provincial hospitals for the fiscal year 2017-18 while the current year

had Rs 12 billion for the same. She said Rs 0.715 billion had been

allocated for the next year for the construction of a modern hospital

in Murree which would cost Rs 4 billion.

The Minister said Rs 2 billion had been allocated for the Pakistan

Kidney and Liver Institute and Research center (PKLI), adding that free treatment had already started at the health facility.

She said Rs 25 billion were proposed to be allocated for clean

drinking water programme in the province during the next fiscal year

2017-18 while the government had already launched a mega project “Punjab Saaf Pani Programme”.

She said Rs 2.70 billion had been allocated for the establishment

of food authority in every city of the province to ensure safe food for every citizen.