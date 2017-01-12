Rs 17.1 bln among 17,045 borrowers disbursed under PM Youth Business Loan Scheme

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Around Rs 17.1 billion among 17,045

borrowers across the country has so far been disbursed under Prime

Minister’s Youth Business Loan Scheme.

The scheme, being executed through National Bank of Pakistan

(NBP), has 93 per cent loan recovery rate, this was informed

during a meeting on Thursday.

Chairperson, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Leila Khan chaired the meeting with the NBP team here.

Expressing her satisfaction over momentum gained in disbursement of loans to potential entrepreneurs under the scheme, she hoped that the NBP would further capitalize on its achievements made, especially in December 2016 when the bank distributed 6,669 loans worth Rs. 6.3 billion.

Leila Khan appreciated efforts of the NBP in streamlining the loan applications processing and disbursement process through a

proactive approach under Active Sales Model.

It is also heartening to note that the entrepreneurship culture is being promoted in the country as per vision of Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.