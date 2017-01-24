Rs.162 billion package for textile sector achievement for Mintex

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Rs.162 billion for the modernization
and development of textile sector was a big achievement for Ministry
of Textile in years 2016.
Textile sector has got Rs.162 billion from Rs.180 billion “Trade
Enhancement Package” announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif for coming 18 months from January 2017 to June 2018 to
enhance the country’s export, a senior official of Ministry of
Textile,told APP here on Tuesday.
The official said the government had decided to give drawback
on duties in garments by seven percent, process fabric five
percent,madeups six percent in the coming 18 months.
The government had also given relaxation on the import of
textile machinery for the modernization and to enhance the
capacity of the textile sector,he said.
The official said that through this package cost of doing
business would also decrease helping enhance business activities in the
country.”
Replying to a question,he said that “We introduced 16 new
verities in cotton for enhancing the production and growth of
textile sector.”
He said the Ministry has started a training programme for
cotton growers about pest control and crop management to enhance the cash crop output in the country.
About 5,000 progressive farmers and workers of field extension
departments of the provincial agriculture departments had trained
initially in the pest control and crop management.
He informed the ministry has already trained about 5,000
cotton farmers about climate change and control of pink bollworm
attack on crop.
He said that cotton production target was revised to 11.272
million bales for current sowing season as against the set targets
of 14.5 million bales for the crop season of 2016-17.
Replying to another question,he said that in first stage about
500 master trainers from food and agriculture departments and
ginners association would be trained which would further train
growers across the country to control any out break of insects on
crop.
About 10,000 farmers had trained in first stage on pest
management, adding that due to the proper training pest attack was
reduced to a lower level during the last crop season,he said.
The production of up to 10.5 millions bales of cotton was
expected this season as compared to 9.07 million bales produced in
the previous year, he remarked.
While he said the Ministry of Textile has conducted the
five-day preliminary meeting of the International Cotton Advisory
Committee (ICAC) would commence,where delegations comprising
government, private sector, officials, scientists and other
stakeholders from 28 cotton producing countries has participated in
the meeting.
He said that holding of International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) in Pakistan was remarkable achievement for the country,where experts in meeting agree on legislation to improve cotton yield,adding that
they agreed that cotton would continue to be prime contributor in
Pakistan’s economy.
Project development and innovation wing of the Ministry, has
initiated the different projects of innovations,in this regard 1000
stitching units to be established in all district of the country,the
official said.
He said that small incubator industry was also proposed for
coming years Public Sector Development Program(PSDP) 2017-17 to
persuade the young entrepreneur like Malaysia and vietnam.
Replying to a question ,he said the government has provided
uninterrupted electricity and gas to the textile sector, which
proved to be a huge support for textile sector growth in the
country.
