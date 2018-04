Rs 151801 million released for NHA under PSDP in nine months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP):The government has released Rs 151801.030 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA)

under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) up till March 30 this year.

An official source told APP Tuesday that for Lahore Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) Rs 45000 million have been released so far under PSDP.

He said for Hakla-DI Khan Motorway, Rs 30435.914 million had been released.For New Islamabad Airport Road link Rs 3500 million have been released so far.For widening of Grand Trunk Road from Thokar Niaz Beg to Hudyiraa drain in Lahore Rs 5000 million have been released so far,he said.

Rs 14250 million have been released for construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.He said that for Lowari tunnel project Rs 2218 million have been released under the PSDP.

He said that for dualizataion of 210 section of Yarik-Mughalkot-Zhob highway, Rs 800 million have been released.

For improvement and widening of 167 km Jaglot-Skardu Road Rs 5914 million have been released so far.

He said that for Lahore Eastern Bypass Rs 7922 million have been released while for its land acquisition Rs 200 million have been released separately. Moreover for Nishtar Ghat bridge linking Grand Trunk Road with Indus Highway in District Rahim Yar Khan Rs 3632 million have been released so far while for Old Bannu Road, Rs 2100 hundred have been released.