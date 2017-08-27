Rs 15 billion to be spent to promote sports activities: Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, Aug 27 (APP):- Chairman Metro Bus Service and steering

committee Punjab Sports Board Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Sunday said

Rs 15 billion would be spent for the promotion of sports activities

in the city.

Addressing a press conference here at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex,

he said it was the top priority of the Punjab government to promote

sports as it was essential for physical and mental health of the youth.

He said the provincial government was spending huge funds over

uplift projects in the city, including development projects of education, health and road infrastructure..

Among others, Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency WASA Zia Ullah Shah,

former MNA Haji Pervez Khan and a large number of athletes were present on the occasion.