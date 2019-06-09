LAHORE, Jun 09 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said, about Rs 125 million would be spent on renovation and establishment of modern facilities at Lahore and Karachi railway stations.

Talking to the media after inaugurating newly constructed waiting room at Railway Station here, he said that separate waiting rooms would be constructed for all classes including economy at every platform.

The minister said that the previous governments did not spend any amount for renovation and uplift of the Lahore Railway Station. However, he added, the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving for rehabilitation and provision of facilities at the station.