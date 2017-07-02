Rs 115,670.000 mn released for NHA under PSDP 2016-17

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2, (APP): The government had released
Rs 115,670.000 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA)
under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17
uptill June 16.
An official source told APP Sunday that out of Rs 163,50
million allocated for Hakla-DI Khan Motorway, Rs 154,00 million
had been released so far. Moreover for land acquisition, affected
properties compensation for construction of the project Rs 1500
million have been released.
“For widening and improvement of Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab
Highway, Rs 4500 million had been allocated which have been
released,” he added.
“For the construction of 118-km Thakot-Havelian Expressway,
Rs 100 million have been released while Rs 2200 million have been
released for land acquisition for the project,” he said and added,
“Rs 150,0 million have been released for the construction of Burhan-
Havelian Expressway (E-35).”
He further said for building the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, a
total of Rs 900,0 million had been disbursed, while Rs 500,0 million
have been released for land acquisition.
“For Basima-Khuzdar section of China Pakistan Economic
Corridor, Rs 310 million have been released,” the source elaborated.
Similarly, he said a sum of Rs 500,00 million had been released
for Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Section (230 km) of Karachi-Peshawar
Motorway (PKM).
“As much as Rs 500,0 million have been released under the PSDP
to ensure timely completion of Lowari Tunnel and access roads in
district Dir.
He said for Approach Road of Islamabad Airport Link Road Rs
300,000 million have been released.
