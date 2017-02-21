Rs. 1.4b released for NACTA; Senate Body told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): The government has released an amount of Rs. 1.4 billion for National Counter Terrorism Authority ( NACTA) and serious steps are being taken to strengthen it to effectively counter the challenge of terrorism.

It was stated by State Minister for Interior Baligh-ur-Rehman during the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control held under the chairmanship of Senator A. Rehman Malik.

The meeting was attended among others by Senators Shahi Syed, Dr.

Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Javed Abbassi, Mian Ateeq Sheikh, Siraj-ul-Haq, Additional Secretary Interior, Chairman NADRA, DG Passport & Immigration, SSP (Traffic) and other officials from Ministry of Interior.

State Minister for Interior said the government has released Rs. 1.4

billion out of Rs. 1.8 billion allocated for NACTA and two buildings have been provided to it. He said that NACTA would be made a powerful authority and every serious step would be taken to combat terrorism.

The meeting hailed the efforts of law enforcement agencies in combating menace of terrorism and condemned the recent wave of terrorist activities in the country.

It also prayed for all victims of terrorism incidents and said such coward acts can’t make us afraid.

Senator Rehman Malik said that soil of Afghanistan is being used against Pakistan and stressed the need to follow the agreements signed for peace between both countries.

He said that entire nation supports the efforts of Armed forces in destroying the sanctuaries of Jamaat ul Ahrar in Afghanistan.

The meeting also considered the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment)

Bill 2017 introduced by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh on January 9, 2017. The mover of the bill demanded the proper training for drivers of buses and trawlers and said that training certificates should be compulsory for the drivers before coming on roads.

SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed briefed the committee about procedure to get license from Islamabad which is of international standard and issued after passing the driving and signal tests.

The meeting also discussed the visa issuance procedure for foreign \

nationals and directed the Ministry of Interior to maintain complete record of those foreigners coming or staying in the country.

It also discussed the difficulties being faced to get CNICs in various

districts of Balochistan.NADRA officials told the meeting that 18-member parliamentary committee is reviewing the issue of blocking the CNICs of various citizens which would direct NADRA about modalities to resolve this issue.

The discussion on the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 introduced by Senator Siraj ul Haq on January 16, 2017 was deferred.