Royal Navy’s type 45 destroyer HMS DARING participating in Naval Exercise AMAN

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The Royal Navy’s state of the art Type-45 destroyer HMS DARING is visiting Karachi as part of a multinational task force to participate in Exercise AMAN, organised by the Pakistan Navy.

The visit will also mark celebrations of the 70th anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations, and on arrival HMS DARING was flying a specially designed flag to celebrate the 70th anniversary.

With the message of ‘Shared History, Shared Future’, the British High Commission’s 70th anniversary celebrations will consist of a year-long series of activities and events that will celebrate the strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship over the last 70 years.

Working in cooperation with the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani High Commission in London, the celebrations will also seek to increase the bilateral trade and cultural links between the two countries, a press release issued by the British Embassy here on Friday said.

Speaking on his visit onboard HMS Daring, the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG said: “The visit of HMS Daring, one of the UK’s most advanced war ships, and its participation in Exercise Aman is another example of the strength and depth of the relationship between our two countries. There is a long standing relationship between our two navies in support of common goals on maritime security.

“HMS Daring’s visit has particular significance this year. I am delighted that the Royal Navy chose to send Daring to Pakistan to help mark the 70th anniversary of relations between our two countries. This visit is one of a series of events the UK is holding this year. We are celebrating 70 years of shared history and ties between our countries. More importantly, we are laying the foundations for an even closer and more vibrant relationship for the next 70 and beyond.”

Speaking at the occasion of the visit, the Commanding Officer, Commander Marcus Hember, said: “As the Commanding Officer of HMS DARING, I am both honoured and privileged to sail into Karachi representing the Royal Navy and am proud to be here in Pakistan during the 70th anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations. We are here to show our support to the Pakistan Navy’s ongoing contribution to counter-piracy and counter-narcotic operations in the Indian Ocean.”

“The launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor gives Pakistan a great opportunity to boost its prosperity and the UK is keen to support Pakistan’s economic development within the region.”

HMS DARING is currently deployed in operations in the Middle East, as part of the United Kingdom’s standing commitments to maritime trade and security, operating in partnership with allied nations within combined task forces, the press release said.