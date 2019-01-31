Royal Air Force Commander-in-Chief visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Air Chief Marshal Chaiyapruk Didyasarin, Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thailand Air Force Thursday visited Air Headquarters Islamabad.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, a press release said.

He was presented with the Guard of Honour by a contingent of PAF. Later on, he called on the Air Chief in his office. Various matters of professional and mutual interest including regional peace and stability came under discussion during the meeting.

Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thailand Air Force appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel and its achievements in the war against terrorism.