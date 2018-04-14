Route to peaceful resolution of Pak-India disputes runs through meaningful dialogue: COAS

KAKUL, Apr 14 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that the route to peaceful resolution of Pak-India disputes, including the core issue of Kashmir ran through comprehensive and meaningful dialogue.

“While such dialogue is no favour to any party, it remains the

inevitable precursor to peace across the region. Pakistan remains committed to such a dialogue, but only on the basis of sovereign equality, dignity and honour,” he said while addressing the passing out parade of 137th PMA Long Course, 8th Mujahid Course and 56th Integrated Course here at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.

The COAS said that Pakistan was a peace loving country and it sought harmonious and peaceful co-existence with all countries, especially its neighbours. “However, this desire for peace must not, in any sense, be construed as a sign of weakness. Our valiant armed forces are Alhamdulillah fully prepared to respond across the full spectrum of threat in a befitting manner,” he said.

“I also take this opportunity to express our complete political and

moral support to the basic right of self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Those peace loving innocent citizens are being subjected to one of the worst form of state terrorism,” the Army Chief said.

He said that it was high time for the world community to wake up and play its positive role to bring peace to that unfortunate part of the Sub-Continent.

He said Pakistan was also committed to peace and intra-Afghan reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan at all bilateral and multilateral forums. “We sincerely believe that there will be no peace in Pakistan, if there is no peace in Afghanistan. Our peace is linked, therefore, we must work in unison with our Afghan brothers to achieve this goal.

“Moreover, we have done our part to cleanse Pakistan of the scourge of terrorism and extremism without any distinction and our efforts have started to bear results. We are committed to continue these efforts, not out of any compulsion, but to make Pakistan a safe, prosperous and progressive country,” he added.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan armed forces were the custodians and upholders of this resolve – a resolve that was evident in the sacrifices of young men and officers. He called upon all the stakeholders within the region and beyond to let give peace a chance.

He said that Pakistan had totally rejected extremism and terrorism. “We also refuse to be pulled asunder on issues of sect, ethnicity, caste or creed,” he said.

He said that the diversity of Pakistan was its strength stating, “The

very resilience of Pakistan comes, not just from our military capacity, but from the synergetic mix of a people who have come together, willingly towards a single purpose.”

He said that Pakistan’s enemies knew that they could not beat it fair

and square and had thus subjected it to a cruel, evil and protracted hybrid war. “They are trying to weaken our resolve by weakening us from within. Had it been any nation than ours, it would have disintegrated by now. But since we enjoy complete confidence and support of our nation, we have defeated every move of these inimical forces and will Insha ALLAH, continue to do so,” he

added.

The Army Chief reiterated that Pakistani nation and its armed forces were totally united and focused towards their primary objective of eradication and elimination of terrorism. As a result of past and ongoing operations, he said Pakistan had eliminated almost all

organized terrorist presence and infrastructure from its soil. “We are now going after the residual and scattered traces of this menace under the banner of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

He said that Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was not merely an operation; it was a concept, a resolve and a commitment of the nation to eradicate tumult from its soil. “Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is guided by our collective resolve and belief that we will neither tire nor relent until the last terrorist is eliminated from our soil.

Moreover, we are committed not to allow our soil to be used against any other country,” he added.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed the pleasure to witness

the Passing-out Parade as its Reviewing Officer. He complimented the Commandant

PMA, General Akhtar Nawaz Satti and his team for doing the job well.

He also congratulated the cadets and conveyed his heartiest

felicitations to their parents.

“Today, indeed, marks the most cherished moment

in your life. You have proved yourselves worthy of a noble, yet a very

demanding profession. You deserve utmost appreciation and admiration for your

impressive performance. Today is the start of your careers in one of the most distinguished

and battle hardened army of the world,” said.

“In this

Parade, we also have cadets from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who have earned

their well-deserved commission today. I extend my heartiest felicitations to

these cadets and wish them all the success for their future assignments.”

Speaking about the future role and responsibilities of the

cadets, the Army Chief that their training so far was focused on transforming

the raw youth into a gentleman. “But from now onwards, the actual period of

professional training starts, along with honing of your leadership skills – You

will hit the ground running and will soon be testing your mettle with the best

of the bests.”

He said that learning was a continuous process. He said that

modern warfare was an exceedingly vast and complex domain, which demanded

thorough knowledge and ingenuity. “You are being commissioned in Pakistan Army

at a time when Pakistan is facing enormous challenges both in conventional and

sub-conventional domains. You will be operating in a high tech battlefield

environment, involving inventions and innovations offered by science and

technology.

“The future wars and challenges will put your abilities to

test in upholding and carrying forward the fine traditions of this great

institution to the hilt. I have full confidence that you will stand the test of

times,” he said.

He told the cadets that the present concept of command and

leadership was more demanding than ever. “Leading your men in complex future

operations requires you to be at your very best.

As officers in

the Army, you will lead some of the finest and most motivated soldiers in the world.

Your conduct and professionalism will be observed and followed by them.

Therefore, set personal examples and always lead from the front. Please

remember, the officer corps never says ‘Advance’, they always say ‘Follow Me,”

he said.

He advised them to also remember to retain the element of

compassion in their conduct. “In the heat of operations, your men should look

upon you more as a leader than a commander, if you truly want to earn their

unmitigated loyalty and respect,” he added.

The COAS said that that Pakistan army was fully cognizant of

its national responsibilities. “Today’s Passing Out is therefore, a true

reflection of that responsibility, when we commission 67 cadets from

Baluchistan and 31 from FATA.”

As the Army Chief, he said he was happy to see the progress

that Pakistan had made so far (in the war against terrorism). He said that such

progress would not have been possible without the willing sacrifices and

matchless courage of Pakistani people in general and Pashtun tribesmen of KPK

and FATA in particular.

“Towards the

fag end of my 40 years of military service, it is my earnest desire and effort

that Pakistan, these young men inherit, when they are in leadership positions,

is the Pakistan we all dreamed of – a

stable, confident, happy and secure. It is, therefore our right and duty to

strive for such a country.”

As many as 31

cadets from FATA, 67 cadets from Balochistan and six Allied cadets from Kingdom

of Saudi Arabia were among passing out cadets.

The COAS gave away

awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to

Academy Senior under Officer Syed Hasnain Ali of 137th Long Course. The

President’s Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Abdul Wahab Malik of

137th Long Course, the Overseas Gold Medal to Academy Under Officer Saud from

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of 137th Long Course.

Besides Commandant

Pakistan Military Academy, Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti a large number of

senior serving and retired armed forces personnel, parents and relatives of

passing out cadets witnessed the parade.