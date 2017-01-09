Round two of One Day Cup from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): The Round Two of the National One Day

Cup-Regions will be played on January 10 (Tuesday) here at different

venues of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) schedule, the matches to be played include Lahore Region White v Karachi Region White at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi; Rawalpindi Region v Fata Region at Marghazar Ground, Islamabad; Lahore Region Blues v Karachi Region Blues at KRL Ground, Rawalpindi and Islamabad Region v Peshawar Region at Diamond Ground, Islamabad.