Round six of One Day Cup on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): The round six of the National One Day

Cup-Regions will be played on January 18 (Wednesday) at different

venues of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) schedule, the round

six fixtures includes Rawalpindi Region v Karachi Region Blues at

Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi; Fata Region v Lahore Region Blues at KRL

Stadium, Rawalpindi; Islamabad Region v Karachi Region White at

Diamond Ground, Islamabad and Peshawar Region v Lahore Region White at Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar.