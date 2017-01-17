ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): The round six of the National One Day
Cup-Regions will be played on January 18 (Wednesday) at different
venues of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar.
According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) schedule, the round
six fixtures includes Rawalpindi Region v Karachi Region Blues at
Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi; Fata Region v Lahore Region Blues at KRL
Stadium, Rawalpindi; Islamabad Region v Karachi Region White at
Diamond Ground, Islamabad and Peshawar Region v Lahore Region White at Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar.
Round six of One Day Cup on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): The round six of the National One Day