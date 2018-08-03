Roshan urges people to keep pragmatic approach for achieving progress in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Railways, SAFRON and Gilgit-Baltistan, Roshan Khursheed Barocha, on Friday urged the people to keep pragmatic approach for achieving progress in Pakistan.

Talking to a news channel programme, she said Pakistan made progress in various fields and that the credit goes to all the political parties.

Commenting on recent elections, she said “Everybody played their role for ensuring transparent and fair elections in the country.”

She hoped that the new government would bring improvement in all sectors and for this, people should have pragmatic vision for achieving speedy progress in the country.

The minister said Pakistan had made development in the education and railway sector.

As far as women’s role is concerned, she said the segment of society had contributed well in all departments. The first woman prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, first woman national assembly speaker, Fehmida Mirza and others had played an important role for the country, she observed.

She said there had been competition among the female segment of society, adding that in Thar area, women were driving trucks to earn their livelihood honorably for their families.

To a question, she said Imran Khan was right in saying that achievements could be made through dialogue, friendship and consensus with the concerned quarters.

The sentiments of every person should be given care and the poors should be provided help, she said.

To another question, she said media was playing a vibrant role in highlighting the social issues.