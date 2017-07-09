Ronaldinho’s side win first exhibition match

KARACHI, July 08 (APP): Ronaldinho’s side defeated Ryan Giggs-led team with 2-1 in an exhibition football match at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium, here on Saturday.

The team led by Brazilian legend Ronaldinho scored two goals, while

the other side led by former Manchester United great Ryan Giggs could

score only one goal.

Roberts Pires and Saadullah from Ronaldinho’s side scored the goals,

while the only goal from Giggs’ team was scored by Nicolas Anelka.

In the match played under the auspices of Leisure Leagues, two teams

of players were made which included a group of Pakistani footballers.

Seven footballers from around the world, including Ronaldinho and

Ryan Giggs, reached Islamabad on Saturday for two exhibition matches –

the first in Karachi on Saturday and the other in Lahore on Sunday.

Other five footballers are Dutch footballer George Boateng, former

England goalkeeper David James, former French players Robert Pires and Nicolas Anelka, and Portuguese player Luis Boa Morte.

The Pakistani footballers included Mohammad Rasool, Mohammad Essa,

Aziz, Razik, Mohammad Adil, Adnan, Mohammad Ali, Ahmed, Yousuf Butt, Saddam Hussain, Kaleemullah, Saadullah, Hassan Bashir, Riaz and Kamran.

Ronaldinho and other footballers were warmly welcomed on their

arrival at the stadium.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah formally started

the match by kicking the football. In a brief address on the occasion,

he described this exhibition match as a positive development for peace,

and said the arrival of the world famous footballers here would help

promote the sport in the country, and more foreign sportsmen would

come and play here.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly

Khawaja Izharul Hasan and other personalities watched the match in the stadium.