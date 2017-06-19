Ronaldinho ‘s visit to help promote sports in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Renowned football legend Ronaldinho
with 7 other international football players would be visiting
Pakistan from July 06 to July 8.
According to a tweet by Director General Inter Services Public
Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor, the visit of the world fame
footballers is being jointly organized by Pakistan Army and Leisure
League.
During their visit, the players will call on Chief of Army
Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and play friendly matches at
Karachi and Lahore for promoting the game in Pakistan and talent
hunt.
“Their visit to Pakistan is indicative of return of sports and
peace and sports loving Pakistani nation”, Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted.
He said, after cricket its football now. COAS takes another
initiative to promote sports for return of normalcy in Pakistan, he
added.
