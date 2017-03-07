Roll-out ceremony of 1000th overhauled aircraft held at PAC Kamra

ISLAMABAD, March 7 (APP): The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra Tuesday achieved another historic milestone whe the 1000th aircraft was rolled out after its complete overhaul in a grand ceremony.

The event was celebrated as a major benchmark in aviation history of

Pakistan at the PAC Kamra, a PAF press release said.

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain attended the

ceremony as chief guest. Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief

Marshal Sohail Aman, Vice President of China National Aero-technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) and other senior civil and defence officials were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the roll-out ceremony, Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated

the efforts and dedication of officers and technicians of PAC Kamra for their contributions

to the national cause of self-reliance in defence industry.

He also lauded the role of Chinese friends for their continued and uninterrupted support and patronage.

He highlighted that the Pak-China relationship has matured into a strategic partnership with more opportunities of development and professional growth.

The Air Chief Sohail Aman highlighted the contributions of PAC in the PAF operations.

He said that the aircraft produced by PAC have not only saved valuable foreign exchange but also enabled Pakistan to emerge as a self-reliant country in the field of aviation.

The Air Chief also appreciated the close cooperation between the

aviation industries of China and PAC and said that the present achievement

was yet another remarkable milestone in the history of Pak-China Defence Cooperation.

Managing Directors of Aircraft Rebuild Factory and Avionics

Production Factory presented the overview and brief history of these factories respectively.

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra has emerged as a well

equipped manufacturing and service base for producing two-seater Mushshak

as well as JF-17 Jet Fighter which has become the standard workhorse of the

Pakistan Air Force.