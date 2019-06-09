LAHORE, Jun 09 (APP):Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir of Islamabad has been retained as Pakistan U19 captain for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will comprise seven 50-over matches from 22 June to 7 July.

Rohail had not only successfully led Pakistan U19 to a 3-2 series win over Sri Lanka last

week, but was also the most valuable player from either side with 320 runs in five matches which earned him the player of the series award, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board

here on Sunday.