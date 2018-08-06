Roedad Khan believes Imran Khan as a ray of hope for a prosperous Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):The upcoming Independence Day will not only foster the expectations of the whole nation eyeing on the new political paradigm to create a prosperous Pakistan but also instill a revived patriotic spirit among the youth once shown at the time of creation of Pakistan.

Pakistani youth has regained the old patriotic spirit and enthusiasm with a big change on political front which was dampened after the death of great leaders of Pakistan Movement.

For Roedad Khan who is Pakistani politician and a Civil Servant, Imran Khan is the only ray of hope for this country who can overcome the challenges of corruption, unstable economy, extremism and many other issues with his clean hands and true intentions.

In an interview with APP on Monday, Roedad Khan said, “Look at the terrible mess he has inherited from his predecessors in terms of collapsed economy, corruption at the summit of power, unhelpful United States attitude and many other challenges. But still I can firmly say that Imran Khan is the only solution to all such crisis”.

It was a large number of youth who attained the qualifying age for polling and there is no doubt that this trend of public support especially youth led to Imran’s victory. “It is very encouraging that our youth is deeply involved in politics now and they made Imran Khan win with thundering majority”, he said.

Roedad Khan, in his nineties, is among few of those still alive, who met Quaid-i Azam on numerous occasions and saw how he influenced his followers and united them on a single platform for creation of Pakistan.

Roedad Khan had a glimpse of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the first time at Manto Park on March 23 , 1940 where he reached on his bicycle and to listen the visionary thoughts of a tall, handsome and intelligent man with great leadership qualities.

He is among those few alive who saw the creation of Pakistan and observed Quaid’s struggle very closely.

Roedad Khan recalled, he was studying at Aligarh Muslim University from 1942 to 1944 when he met Quaid-i-Azam for the second time. Aligarh Muslim University was close to Quaid-i-Azam’s heart and he used to visit the university students twice a year.

Again when I was sub-ordinate judge, I heard about Quaid-i-Azam’s arrival in Peshawar in 1946. I took leave from my office and rushed to the venue and saw a number of Pakhtuns sitting there to listen to Quaid-i-Azam.

“I was surprised at the level of trust and love those Pakhtuns have for Quaid-i-Azam who completely agreed with each and every word of Quaid although they were unable to comprehend completely due to language barrier as Quaid’s Urdu was not good enough,” he recalled.

He said just check their utter devotion to Quaid’s words and uninterrupted applause. When I talked with few of them, they said, “We don’t understand the language but whatever Quaid is saying is right”.

Again in 1948, Quaid-i-Azam addressed the civil servants at Government House Peshawar and said, “Ministers will come and go but you will remain there. You are the backbone of the administration. Let me tell you the politicians will force you to commit wrongdoings but you have to resist them.”

“I am aware of that, while resisting the pressure, you will suffer and may be transferred to far-flung areas but I want you to make sacrifice for Pakistan. Your biggest problem will be corruption not at the level of `patwaris’ and `thanedars’ but mega corruption by those who at the height of power,” Quaid said.

Quaid continued, “Your next biggest problem will be provincialism but remember, you are Pakistani first and after that you are Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi and Pakhtun. Your identity is Pakistan.”

Quaid-i-Azam while addressing the Americans said, “The constitution of Pakistan will be made by the assembly and Pakistan will be a sovereign, independent, and progressive country. Pakistan will be a democratic state; it will function in accordance with egalitarian principles of Islam”.

Roedad Khan said, “Quaid clearly said in 1943 that if feudal landlords and politicians will dominate Pakistan, then I will not have this Pakistan”.

Former Prime Ministers of Pakistan, Khawaja Nazimuddin, Liaquat Ali Khan, Feroz Khan Noon, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy were incorruptible persons and we need such incorruptible persons today at the administration level, he said.

Roedad Khan, born on September 28, 1923, was a leading figure in Pakistan from the start to the end of the Cold War. During his long career, Khan was one of the most senior civil servants of Pakistan.

Roedad Khan had worked with five Presidents of Pakistan – Ayub Khan, General Yahya Khan, Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry, General Zia-ul-Haq and Ghulam Ishaq Khan.