Robust Pak-Iran relation is inevitable for regional peace: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday said robust Pak-Iran relation is inevitable for regional peace, security and prosperity.

He was speaking on the occasion of lunch hosted in honor of Foreign Minister of Iran Jawad Zarif along with his delegation at Speaker’s House, Islamabad, a press release said.

Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan, Mehdi Honardoost were also present in the meeting.

He further added Pak-Iran parliamentary engagement is highly imperative for promoting cohesion and stability in the entire region.

Discussing regional security and peace, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan and Iran share views on the importance on the establishment of peace and security in the region and the reinforcement of unity in the Muslim world.

The regional issues should be resolved by the neighboring countries themselves, he added.

Referring to numerous capacities of both countries for cooperation, the

speaker said signing of banking agreement and declaration of Gawadar and Chabahar as sister ports are significant steps in line with using existing capacities in promoting bilateral ties.

Referring to warm relations between Iran and Pakistan, the speaker remarked that both countries are intertwined by stronger multi-dimensional relations and underlined the need for renewed commitment to diversification of strategic, trade, economic, cultural and parliamentary relations in the face of regional and global challenges.

He also recommended frequent exchange of delegations to assign substantive meanings to inter-Parliamentary relations.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan seeks vigorous bilateral partnership with Iran to find durable and peaceful solutions to Afghanistan as well as economic prosperity of the entire region.

He said the strategic convergence of mutual interests have paved the way for a vibrant Pak-Iran regional partnership.

Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zareef said Iran consider Pakistan as its partner for peace in the region and expressed his hope that in future both nations will continue to chart the paths of prosperity together.

He reiterated Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations and urged for comprehensive engagement of the parliamentary committees to explore the avenues for mutual cooperation.

Contending that Iran-Pakistan ties are influenced by the ancient and historical bonds between the two nations, Mohammad Jawad Zarif said the two nations have always stood alongside each other in difficult condition and bilateral ties are unbreakable.