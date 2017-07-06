Roadshow to seek investment in restructuring of water, sanitation system in Punjab

BEIJING, July 5 (APP): The Punjab government is planning to organize a

roadshow to invite the Chinese companies to participate in restructuring of urban water and sanitation system in the province.

A high-powered delegation from Punjab government including technical and

working level teams will present different projects for investment during the roadshow to be held in the last week of this month, a senior official in Pakistan Embassy confirmed here on Thursday.

According to details, the Punjab government is following a cleaner

city policy by improving the municipal solid waste management system.

In this context, institutions have been reformed and waste management

companies formulated in major cities of Punjab. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) responsible for solid waste manage in Lahore District has recently expanded its scope to the adjoining districts of Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

The concerned provincial government authority would invite the investors

with experience in collection and transportation of municipal solid waste from designated collection points to disposal sites in the three news districts.

It will also invite the Chinese companies to help in establishing a

commercial scale bio gas plant with a capacity to use more than 300 tons of cattle waste per day.

The aim of the Punjab government is to make Lahore one of the cleanest

cities in the world, which cannot be done with all this manure lying around.

The LWMC is in process of cleaning it all up, focusing on zero waste

concepts by treatment and conversion of cattle dung in biogas and enriched bio-fertilizer. The produced biogas will be supplied to SNGPL for distribution to the local community.

The investment opportunities for hospital waste management will also be

offered. Four autoclave facilities will be established to eat 20 ton per day of infectious waste.

The Punjab government would provide full support and facilitation to the

companies that would invest in the proposed projects.