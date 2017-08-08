Roadshow on Pak-China industrial cooperation to be held in Urumqi, Xinjiang

BEIJING, Aug 8 (APP): A roadshow on industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan on the side line of Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo to be held in Urumqi, Xinjiang from August 24 to 28.

Punjab government will organize the roadshow while it will also set up a pavilion during the Expo and exhibit their products as well as projects from different sectors, according to the sources in the Commercial Section, Embassy of Pakistan Beijing here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister of Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is likely to lead the Pakistani delegation while from Chinese side, high level leader from Xinjiang and Urumqi will join the roadshow.

Presentations will be made in the roadshow to explain the investment situation in Pakistan, government policies, investment packages and specific projects offered by the Government and private sector.

Pakistan will be the country of honor during the Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo this year which not only reflects deep relations between China and Pakistan, but also show the important of business connections between Xinjiang and Pakistan under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of One Belt One Road Initiative.

The roadshow and pavilion will provide a good opportunity to know more about Pakistan market, get information about specific projects particularly special economic zones and industrial parks, and meet with both government and private sector representatives to exchange views.