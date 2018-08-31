Roadmap for country’s progress to be unveiled in 100 days: Dr Arif

LAHORE, Aug 31 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
supported candidate for presidential election Dr Arif Alvi
has said that a road map for progress of the country would
be unveiled in the next 100 days.
Talking to the media after arriving here on Friday, he
said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much focused
on the first 100 days plan of his government and he would
review details of the plan every month.
To a question, he said that he did not want to discuss or
comment on the political opponents of the PTI. “However,
I will win the elections with a thumping majority,” he added.
Alvi said that there was not a single case pending against
him.
To another question, he said that the president had
a role in the federation, which could not be ignored as the
office of the president was a symbol of unity of the
federation.
He said that there were several issues facing the country
including water and sanitation, in which the president could
play a role.
“After becoming president, I will play my role but will
never interfere in the chief executive’s affairs,” he
added.
He said that the prime minister would monitor implementation
of the PTI programme.
Responding to a question about protocol, he cited the
example of Hazrat Umar (RA) and said that he would try to
follow the Second Caliph of Islam (RA).
To a question about Dr Amir Liaqat, he said that Amir was
his friend and he would vote for him (Arif), adding that
differences within the party was a common thing in politics;
however, these differences would be resolved.
About Karachi, he said that the PTI government in Centre
would improve situation in Karachi by taking all parties on board,
adding that issues of the city would be resolved on priority.
“I think talks with the PPP should continue,” he concluded.