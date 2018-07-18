RO of NA-91 urged presiding officers to ensure ECP code

SAGODHA, July 18 (APP)::Returning Officer (RO) NA-91 Abdul Jabbar Wednesday said transparent and independent election was priority of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and urged presiding officers to perform their duties according to the ECP code.

He said all stake-holders, including administration and security departments, were also cooperating with the ECP.

Talking to an oath-taking ceremony of presiding officers of constituencies NA-91, PP-76 and 79 in the University of Sargodha (UoS), he said election officials role in conducting transparent election could never be ignored.