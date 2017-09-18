RO formally announces result of NA-120

LAHORE, Sept 18 (APP): Returning Officer (RO) on Monday
announced the unofficial results of NA-120 Lahore-III and
declared PML-N’s candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz winner with
61,745 votes.
According to results issued by Election Commission of
Pakistan in early hours of Monday, PTI candidate Dr Yasmeen
Rashid grabbed 47099 to secure second position while
independent candidate Shaikh Azhar Hussain Rizvi achieved
third position with 7130 votes.
PPP once again could not perform better and its candidate
Faisal Mir got 1414 votes, and JI also had to face same
circumstances from this constituency and got only 592 votes.
Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh got 5822 votes,while other 38
candidates could not achieve three figure vote.
Overall turnout was recorded 39.42 percent as only
126860 out of 321786 registered voters of the constituency
used their right to franchise at 220 polling stations, while
1731 votes were rejected.
