RO formally announces result of NA-120

LAHORE, Sept 18 (APP): Returning Officer (RO) on Monday

announced the unofficial results of NA-120 Lahore-III and

declared PML-N’s candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz winner with

61,745 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of

Pakistan in early hours of Monday, PTI candidate Dr Yasmeen

Rashid grabbed 47099 to secure second position while

independent candidate Shaikh Azhar Hussain Rizvi achieved

third position with 7130 votes.

PPP once again could not perform better and its candidate

Faisal Mir got 1414 votes, and JI also had to face same

circumstances from this constituency and got only 592 votes.

Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh got 5822 votes,while other 38

candidates could not achieve three figure vote.

Overall turnout was recorded 39.42 percent as only

126860 out of 321786 registered voters of the constituency

used their right to franchise at 220 polling stations, while

1731 votes were rejected.