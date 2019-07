NEW YORK, Jul 02 (APP):Prominent British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed, who played a role in the in 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, says he missed a convention held in April in Chicago to celebrate the movie— because racial profiling got him offloaded from a flight, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Ahmed, 36, said US Homeland Security blocked him from boarding a Chicago-bound flight, forcing him to miss a scheduled appearance at the Windy City’s Star Wars Celebration.