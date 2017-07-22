Rivers Indus, Kabul, Swat still flow in low flood

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has
said rivers Indus at Kalabagh, Kabul in Warsak-Nowshera Reach and
tributary River Swat at Chakdara Bridge are flowing in low Flood.
According to daily FFC report on Saturday, other major Rivers,
including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej continued to flow in
normal state.
The Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs as
of today is 10.439 MAF (75.33 % of total live storage capacity).
Tarbela & Mangla Reservoir elevations are 1522.00 feet & 1219.00
feet respectively meaning thereby that they are 28.00 feet & 23.00
feet below their respective Maximum Conservation Levels of 1550.00
feet and 1242.00 feet.
As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, Monsoon Low earlier
over Western Madhya Pradesh (India) today persists over Northwest
Madhya Pradesh (India) besides weak Seasonal Low over Northern
Balochistan.
Moist currents from Bay of Bengal (India) are penetrating into most
parts of the country upto 5000 feet as suggested by the
meteorological conditions.
For the next 24 hours, FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered
thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over Rawalpindi,
Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal & D.G. Khan Divisions of
Punjab including Sindh, besides over the upper catchments of Rivers
Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej. Isolated thunderstorm/ rain may also
occur over Punjab (Faisalabad & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Balochistan and upper catchment of River
Indus during the same period.
Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated heavy falls (including
one or two very heavy falls) may occur over Southern Punjab, Sindh
and Eastern Balochistan during the next two days.
Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls are also likely over
Northern Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper catchments of Rivers
Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the above time period. This may
result into Low to Medium level flows in the Rivers Chenab and
Jhelum and associated local Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab as
well.”
Significant rainfall events was recorded during the last 24 hours
include: Sialkot = 44 mm, Shinkiari = 39 mm, Chattar Kallas = 21 mm,
Balakot = 17 mm, Garhi Dupatta = 14 mm, Mirkhani = 13 mm.
Muzaffarabad = 11 mm, Murree and Domel = 09 mm each, Kallar = 6 mm
and Hattian Bala = 05 mm.
