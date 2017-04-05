Rishi Kapoor wants to see Pak players in IPL

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

has urged the Indian authorities to include Pakistani players in the

Indian Premier League (IPL) in the next season.

Rishi was referring to the inclusion of Afghanistan players

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan in IPL. Nabi and Rashid are will make

their debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rishi took to twitter to express his sentiments and urged the

concerned authorities to include Pakistani players in the IPL once

again.

“You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is

please consider Pakistani players,” he wrote.

The 10th edition of IPL kicks off at Hyderabad on Wednesday

with Royal Challengers Bangalore locking horns with Sunrisers

Hyderabad.

No Pakistani player has been a part of the IPL since after

2008, its year of inception. Azhar Mahmood, however, featured in

quite a few editions representing Kings XI Punjab owing to his

British passport.