RIKUT to be completed by April:Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, Oct 4 (APP); Work on Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) initiated at a cost of Rs 1.27 billion would be completed by April 2018 while an international standard Astro Turf would be laid at Government Waqar un Nisa college for women soon, said Chairman Punjab Sports board Muhammad Hanif Abbasi here Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said that state-of-the-art facility would be ready for the city residents and people of the adjoining areas in 2018.

He said, 265-bed Urology and Transplant Center is being constructed for which the provincial government has so far spent Rs 450 million.

Abbasi said the PML (N) government is endeavoring to provide maximum medical facilities to the masses and free medicines are being provided to patients in emergency Wards of Allied hospitals, he said Dialysis patients are being provided better and cheap treatment at BBH compared to Private hospitals.

RIKUT project was inaugurated in 2012 by Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz sharif.