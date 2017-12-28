Rights of minorities protected in constitution: Governor

PESHAWAR, Dec 28 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the basic

human rights for everyone including the Christians Community are

constitutionally secured and their role and services in every walk of

life for making overall national development possible are a precious

part of our national accomplishment.

The governor was addressing a gathering at the jubilant occasion of

Christmas in the lawn of the governor House Peshawar where a

Christmas tree was adorned.

On this occasion Christian community from FATA and Peshawar led by bishop of Peshawar were present.

While addressing the gathering, Governor said that on 25th

December Quaid-i-Azam day and celebrations of Christmas form vital part

of our national cultural heritage and a unique opportunity when the

whole nation collectively thinks about better future opportunities.

Governor said that Minorities have never hesitated sacrifice for

national security.

The governor said that the minorities have given unprecedented sacrifices

in the fight against terrorism and the struggle to establish peace.

Due to sacrifices of law enforcement Agencies peace has been restored in

FATA and now the resettlement process to the tribal areas is almost

complete and rehabilitation measures have been taken to implement a

comprehensive package of reforms in the Tribal areas.