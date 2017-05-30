Rights of Bengali-origin citizens to be protected: Sindh Governor

KARACHI, May 30 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair Tuesday said pro-Pakistan Bengalis who preferred to stay in the country after 1971 debacle are bonafide citizens of the country, therefore, entitled to every right guaranteed under the Constitution.

Talking to a 21-member delegation of the Pak Muslim Alliance which

led by SM Farooq and Bachoo Dewan called on him here, the Governor

said the citizens of Bengali-origin not only worked for Pakistan

movement, but also played their role for its progress.

He assured Bengalis, who stayed back in Pakistan in 1971, that

they and their offspring are an asset for the country and all their

genuine privileges will be duly protected.

“Over the years owing to resource constraints and series of

problems many of the areas remained backward in terms of progress,

however, situation has markedly changed today and under developed

areas are being brought at par with developed areas,” he said.

The Sindh Governor said the federal government and all provincial

governments are committed to achieve the vision of national

development.

He reassured the delegation that problems faced by Bengal-origin’s

citizens will be solved on a priority basis in the province.

The Governor said the government will particularly focus on

providing Bengali-origin citizens basic civic facilities on an urgent

basis, besides safeguarding their essential rights.