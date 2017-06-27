Rights groups criticize US Supreme Court decision to allow parts of Trump’s travel ban

NEW YORK, June 27 (APP): American rights groups Tuesday

criticized the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow parts

of President Donald Trump’s travel ban to be enforced.

On Monday, the court said it would hear the appeals of two

cases that had resulted from the travel ban, which aimed to

keep the citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries —

Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the United States for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.

The top court agreed to stay parts of rulings that had blocked

the ban from being enforced. The partial stay means that foreigners

with no U.S. ties could be prohibited from entering the country,

but those with ties such as through business or personal

relationship would remain unaffected, The New York Times reported.

Those who had been to the country previously also could enter.

“The implication on the ground is actually not as severe, I think,

as it might at first appear because the number of people who

will be affected by this narrow version of the ban is

much smaller,” American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Director

of Immigrants’ rights project, Omar Jadwat, said.

“I think it’s a complete mischaracterization to say that this

is in some way a victory for the administration. What they’re

being allowed to move forward with here is, is really the

smallest sliver, the kind of faintest shadow of what they set

out to originally accomplish,” Jadwat noted.

The Trump administration moved to take credit for the

ruling, describing it as “a clear victory for our national security.”

“It allows the travel suspension for the six terror-prone

countries and the refugee suspension to become largely

effective,” the president in a statement said. “As president, I

cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm.”

The court narrowed the scope of lower court rulings

that blocked Trump’s Muslim ban from taking effect nationwide,

and also agreed to hear the administration’s appeal in these cases.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended the ruling,

asserting that “Groups like ISIL (Daesh) and al-Qaeda seek to

sow chaos and destruction in our country, and often operate

from war-torn and failed countries.”

Meanwhile, arrivals from the six countries have already

dropped sharply, in part thanks to the US authorities’

“extreme vetting” approach.

According to the New York Immigration Coalition,

“agencies and individuals will struggle to make sense of” what

the ruling means by “bona fide relationship.”

Trump’s original measure, issued by executive order in

January, was almost immediately blocked by the courts,

making the administration announce a revised version in March.

The nine justices are set to examine the case in full in October.

The US State Department said it would implement the ruling

in a “professional” manner.

“We will keep those traveling to the United States and partners

in the travel industry informed as we implement the order in

a professional, organized, and timely way,” State

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert (pictured above) said in a statement.

“We are also in contact with our partners in the implementation

of the United States Refugee Admissions Programme, and will

keep them apprised of changes as they take effect,” she added.