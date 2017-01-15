Rights bodies urged to intervene for detainees’ release

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in occupied Kashmir while hailing the commitment of illegally detained pro-freedom leaders, activists and youths to the Kashmir cause has called upon the international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the plight of the detainees lodged in different jails and use their influence for their immediate release.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The detainees lodged in Kathua, Kotbhalwal and Udhampore jails are living miserable conditions and no adequate facilities including medical treatment are provided to them.

During the ongoing people’s uprising, innocent minors, elderly and ailing people have been detained under draconian Public Safety Act and lodged in jails and in police stations.”

Condemning the unabated arrest spree, he said, “Police are still chasing youth and night raids have caused harassment and panic among peaceful citizens.

Besides arresting scores of leaders and workers of Tehreek-e-Hurriyet, scores of party activists of other pro-freedom parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muslim League, Umat-e-Islami and even innocent and minors were arrested and lodged in detention centres and in police stations.”

The octogenarian leader added, “Although the international community has declared PSA an unlawful, unjustified and a draconian law, yet it is indiscriminately used and without applying any sense, administration never hesitates to justify its use.

Slapping PSA against political workers has been declared as worst human rights violation.”

Referring to the arrests in Baramula, the APHC Chairman said, “Those top brass police officers in this district are depicting their autocratic and egoistic behaviour and in order to appease their Delhi groomed masters these henchmen are detaining more and more people under PSA.”

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani also expressed profound grief for fire victims of Court Road, Srinagar.