Right of Access to Information Bill to ensure accountability, good governance and transparency: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD Sept 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday

said that the Right of Access to Information Bill-2017 would

help in ensuring accountability, good governance and transparency

in the public sector departments and organizations.

The minister while moving 29-clause bill in the National Assembly

said ‘Under the proposed law, everybody will be accountable before

people of Pakistan as they will get the sought information within

ten days of their request.’

She informed the House that draft of the bill had been

finalized and tabled before the House after a thorough debate in

more than 29 meetings of the committees concerned of the Senate

and National Assembly. She said that all the parliamentarians

should take pride in contributing to the finalization of the bill as

it also formed part of manifestoes of every political party.

The minister asserted that the Right of Access to

Information Bill would be a far better piece of legislation as

compared to bills on the same subject introduced in the

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab assemblies. She said within

six months of the enactment of this bill all public departments

would place their record on their respective websites.

The minister said that unlike other new initiatives

the bill contained all requisite rules so that information

officers and information commission could start working immediately.

She praised efforts of the parliamentarians

including Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Kamil Ali Agha, who

is Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage, Farhatullah

Babar, Zahid Hamid, Mushahidullah Khan, Pervaiz Rashid for

playing important role in finalizing draft of the bill.

Second reading of the bill was in progress when

Naveed Qamar of PPPP requested allowing debate on its each and

every clause, which was not permitted by Deputy Speaker

Murtaza Javed Abbasi. The Deputy Speaker adjourned the house to

meet again on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. due to lack of quorum.