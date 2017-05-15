Right of Access to Information Bill introduced in Senate

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday

introduced The Right of Access to Information Bill, 2017 in the

Senate.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani referred the bill to the standing committee concerned for further deliberation.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Zahid Hamid on behalf of Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar withdrew the Cost and Management Accountants (Amendment) Bill, 2017.