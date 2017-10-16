Riddance of prevailing crises possible by practising sages’ vision: President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the nation can get deliverance from prevailing crises by obtaining guidance from the vision and thought of its great leaders like Shaheed-e-Millat (Martyr of the Nation) Liaquat Ali Khan.

The president said this in his message on the 66th death anniversary of the first prime minister and one of the founding fathers of Pakistan, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, being observed on Monday (October 16).

He said,” Undoubtedly, whatsoever achievement we have achieved so far as a nation, is just due to the solid foundation, thought and historic struggle of our visionary leaders.”

President Mamnoon said that Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan was a prominent figure in the Freedom Movement as well as Tehrik-e-Istihkam-e-Pakistan who lived for Pakistan and also sacrificed his life for the same.

He said the whole nation paid him rich tribute for his sincere and untiring support to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his unprecedented sacrifices for the Freedom Movement.