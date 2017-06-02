Richards elevates status of PTV Sports panel : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that legendary cricket batsman Sir Vivian Richards had elevated the status of

PTV Sports panel by joining it.

The minister, in a tweet, said, “Vivian Richards joins PTV cricket

panel elevating the legendary status to the revered all time greatest

panel. This is epic.”

She asked viewers to “tune in PTV to watch undisputed legends of

cricket Brian Lara and Ian Chappell on the brand new set befitting

their status at PTV Sports.”