Rich tribute paid to Ustad Shaukat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday evening paid rich tribute to renowned folk artist Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain.

The programme started with performances by Raza Shaukat Hussain, renowned singers Shafqat Salamat Ali and Israr Chishti who also shared their views on the occasion.

Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain son of Raza Shaukat Hussain, a tabla player also participated in the programme.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed and a large number of people from different walks of life also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fouzia Saeed welcomed the participants and lauded the services of Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain.

She said that Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain was a renowned Tabla player who belonged to the Punjab gharana of tabla-playing music artists.

Mian Shaukat Hussain was born to a family of professional musicians. His father, Mian Maula Bakhsh, was a professional singer. But young Shaukat was drawn to percussion instrument from early age.

He began his career from All India Radio, Delhi at the age of 18. His family migrated to Pakistan after independence in 1947.

In Pakistan, he was employed by Radio Pakistan, Lahore as a staff artist.

Mian Shaukat Hussain retired in 1992 and died 4 years later in 1996 of kidney failure.