Rich tribute paid to legends folk singers at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional

Heritage Lok Virsa on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the legendary folk artists of the country

by inviting the next generation who is singing and playing music.

The event was held here at open air theater of Lok Virsa which was

joined by a large number of people from different walks of life.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome address

paid rich tribute to the folk music legends including Khameeso Khan, Faiz Baloch, Murad

Parqoi, Zarsanga and Reshma.

She said that all these singers contributed a lot to folk heritage of

the country and Lok Virsa arranged special event to pay tribute to our legends.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that Lok Virsa invited the next generation of

legends to sing folk music and this was the best way to pay tribute to renowned folk

singers of the country.

She said that Reshma was the “nightingale of the Desert” and the title

was true to its spirit, adding that despite her fame, Reshma was modest and such kind of

voice would never be heard.

She stressed the need to preserve and promote indigenous folk heritage

of the country and reaffirmed that Lok Virsa is striving hard to preserve and promote

cultural heritage of Pakistan as mandated.

Later, Khameeso Khan Son Akbar, Faiz Baloch son Tajul, Murad Parqoi

son Liaqat, Zarsanga son Shezada and Reshma sons Sanwan and Mehru performed in

the show and got big applause from the audience at jam packed Lok Virsa Open Air

Theater.

Ustad Khameso Khan,pride of performance presented breathless tunes on

flute which resonated well with audience.

The artists speaking on the occasion thanked Executive Director Lok

Virsa for arranging the event to pay tribute to their parents.