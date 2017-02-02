Rich tribute paid to Intizar Hussain

LAHORE, Feb 2 (APP): Prime Minister’s Advisor on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui said on Thursday that literature was not fading as people had keen interest in literary material.

He said this while addressing a ceremony to remember late Intizar Hussain, a great writer, held at the Alhamra by Pakistan Academy of Letters.

He said people were not losing interest in literature. “A large number of people are present in the programme to pay tribute and remember great writer which shows love of people towards literature”, he added.

He said Intizar Hussain was not only a great person but a seasoned writer of Urdu novels, short stories and poetry.

Irfan Siddiqui said late Intizar Hussain was too good in describing cultural norms, adding that he had created interest for people of all age groups in his fictions.

The literature of the writer had no geographic or time limitations, he added.

He said efforts would be made to preserve his creations and work so that people could benefit from it.

Attaul Haq Qasmi, Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr Arifa Syeda and other speakers also paid rich tribute to Intizar Hussain and highlighted significance of his work.