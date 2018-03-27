Rice export surges 22.14% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):The export of rice from the country surged by 22.14 percent during first eight months (July-February) of current fiscal year as compared to same period of last year.

According to details, the rice export jumped to $1.262 billion in July-February (2017-18) as against the export worth $1.003 billion in same period of the preceding year.

In terms of quantity, the rice export increased to 2.67 million metric ton from 2.334 million MT in July-February (2016-17), showing an increase of 11.48 percent, according to a latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On yearly basis, the rice export also increased by 24.24 percent as it rose to $194.342 million in February 2018 from $156.43 million in same month of the year 2017.

On month-on-month basis, the exports however witnessed a decrease of 10.8 percent as the exports during January, 2018 were recorded at $217.9 million.

The overall food group export also witnessed an increase of 21.7 percent during July-February (2017-18) as compared to same period of last year.

During the period under review, the food exports jumped to $2.84 billion as compared to the exports of $2.334 billion in same period of last year.