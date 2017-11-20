Revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz remembered on his 33rd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):The 33rd death anniversary of revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz was observed on Monday.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz was born on February 13, 1911, at Kala Qader in Narowal district of Punjab.

He was a notable member of the Progressive Writers’ Movement and an avowed Marxist. He received the Lenin Peace Prize from the Soviet Union in 1962.

Faiz’s literary work was posthumously publicly honoured when the Pakistan Government conferring upon him the nation’s highest civil award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 1990.

His major literary works include, Naqsh-e-Faryadi, Dast-e-Saba, Zindan-Nama, Dast-e-Tah-e-Sung, Mere Dil Mere Musafir Sar-e-Wadi-e-Sina which have been combined as one book Nuskha Haa-e-Wafa.